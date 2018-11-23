Comparing CUI Global (CUI) & Richardson Electronics (RELL)

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Richardson Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -16.30% -16.81% -10.89% Richardson Electronics 2.56% 2.12% 1.76%

Dividends

Richardson Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CUI Global does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of CUI Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and Richardson Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.62 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -5.14 Richardson Electronics $163.21 million 0.55 $3.82 million N/A N/A

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CUI Global and Richardson Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,011.11%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Richardson Electronics.

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats CUI Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. This segment also offers technical services for microwave and industrial equipment. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts, including CT and MRI systems and tubes, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

