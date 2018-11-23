Comparing Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) & Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (AMCF)

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (OTCMKTS:AMCF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40 Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser 0 0 0 0 N/A

Martin Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.90%. Given Martin Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Martin Midstream Partners is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Martin Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners $946.12 million 0.45 $17.13 million $0.44 24.73 Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Martin Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners 6.19% 5.03% 1.20% Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser does not pay a dividend. Martin Midstream Partners pays out 454.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Martin Midstream Partners beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Natural Gas Services segment distributes natural gas liquids (NGLs) to propane retailers, refineries, and industrial NGL users. This segment owns a NGL pipeline covering an area of approximately 200 miles from Kilgore, Texas to Beaumont, Texas; and 2.4 million barrels of underground storage capacity for NGLs. It also develops, constructs, operates, and manages natural gas storage facilities in northern Louisiana and Mississippi. The company's Sulfur Services segment manufactures and markets various sulfur-based fertilizer and related sulfur products, including plant nutrient and agricultural ground sulfur products; ammonium sulfate products; industrial sulfur products; and liquid sulfur products. This segment owns 26 railcars and leases 76 railcars to transport molten sulfur; and leases 132 railcars to transport fertilizer products. Its Marine Transportation segment operates 33 inland marine tank barges, 18 inland push boats, and 1 offshore tug and barge units that transport petroleum products and by-products to oil and gas refining companies, and petroleum marketing companies. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser Company Profile

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

