Comparing Mesabi Trust (MSB) and SSR Mining (SSRM)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mesabi Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. SSR Mining does not pay a dividend. Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mesabi Trust and SSR Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SSR Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83

SSR Mining has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given SSR Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Mesabi Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Mesabi Trust has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSR Mining has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mesabi Trust and SSR Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesabi Trust 97.13% 231.66% 156.65% SSR Mining 6.12% 3.14% 2.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Mesabi Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of SSR Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mesabi Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesabi Trust and SSR Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesabi Trust $34.56 million 10.05 $33.49 million N/A N/A SSR Mining $448.77 million 2.95 $69.31 million $0.34 32.38

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Mesabi Trust.

Summary

Mesabi Trust beats SSR Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

