Compugroup Medical SE (COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.79 ($60.22).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of COP stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching €42.20 ($49.07). The company had a trading volume of 41,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 12 month high of €60.30 ($70.12).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

