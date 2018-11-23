Concepta (CPT) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT)’s share price fell 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 271,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 114,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Concepta Company Profile (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

