Concierge Coin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (CCC)

Concierge Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Concierge Coin has traded 70.5% lower against the dollar. Concierge Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $470.00 worth of Concierge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concierge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00127536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00198172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.52 or 0.08654086 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Concierge Coin Coin Profile

Concierge Coin was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Concierge Coin’s total supply is 1,283,070 coins. Concierge Coin’s official Twitter account is @conciergecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concierge Coin’s official website is www.conciergecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Concierge Coin

Concierge Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concierge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concierge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concierge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

