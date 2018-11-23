ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Cut by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.37.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

