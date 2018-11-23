ConocoPhillips (COP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “In terms of production and proved reserves, ConocoPhillips is the largest oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) player in the world. Notably, there are significant opportunities for the upstream energy player in the Eagle Ford where it owns about 3,400 undrilled locations. In fact, strong focus on two other prospective resources like Delaware basin and Bakken shale is expected to help ConocoPhillips achieve its target of 22% CAGR of production through 2017 to 2020. However, the company’s projection of lower oil equivalent production amid weak commodity pricing scenario is a concern. Moreover, ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production and operating expenses could affect its bottom-line.”

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.37.

Shares of COP traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 215,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,002. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 203.33%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,855,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $685,414,000 after purchasing an additional 964,479 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,577,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $597,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.