Consort Medical (CSRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,020.00

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 2492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Consort Medical in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

About Consort Medical (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

