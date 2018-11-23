Continental AG (CON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €181.15 ($210.64).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CON shares. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

ETR CON opened at €139.40 ($162.09) on Friday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

