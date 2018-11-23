Continental Building Products (CBPX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a $32.10 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of CBPX opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Continental Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Bosowski purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

