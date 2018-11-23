Contrasting Axos Financial (AX) & The Competition

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) is one of 93 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Axos Financial to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Axos Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Axos Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Axos Financial Competitors 386 1263 1155 80 2.32

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.33%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.57% 17.81% 1.74% Axos Financial Competitors 14.43% 8.46% 0.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $546.02 million $152.41 million 11.69 Axos Financial Competitors $900.02 million $169.19 million 18.19

Axos Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.