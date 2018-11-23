Contrasting eBay (EBAY) & SPAR Group (SGRP)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get eBay alerts:

85.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay -7.93% 23.65% 7.16% SPAR Group -1.03% 4.21% 1.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eBay and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $9.57 billion 2.85 -$1.02 billion $1.63 17.39 SPAR Group $181.38 million 0.10 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

SPAR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eBay.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for eBay and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 1 18 14 0 2.39 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

eBay currently has a consensus target price of $40.97, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Volatility and Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats SPAR Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company's syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company's project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.