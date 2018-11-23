Contrasting MYnd Analytics (MYND) and Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO)

MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MYnd Analytics and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYnd Analytics -1,059.72% -381.58% -214.61% Pacific Health Care Organization 19.67% 17.91% 16.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of MYnd Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of MYnd Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MYnd Analytics has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MYnd Analytics and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYnd Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYnd Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Given MYnd Analytics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYnd Analytics is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYnd Analytics and Pacific Health Care Organization’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYnd Analytics $130,000.00 76.66 -$7.11 million N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $6.51 million 2.36 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than MYnd Analytics.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats MYnd Analytics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. The company also manages the delivery of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services through a network of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

