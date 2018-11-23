Cooper Companies Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.22.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $280.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $14,800,841.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,872,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.56, for a total value of $411,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,809 shares of company stock worth $20,740,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

