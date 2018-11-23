CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,587,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,749,644 shares.The stock last traded at $1.34 and had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 206,099 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 886,894 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CorMedix (CRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/cormedix-crmd-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.