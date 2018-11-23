Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) CEO Sells $235,886.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $235,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,113,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. First Analysis set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,364,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $2,385,000. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

