Costar Technologies (CSTI) and ADT (ADT) Head to Head Contrast

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) and ADT (NYSE:ADT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Costar Technologies and ADT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costar Technologies $38.56 million 0.40 $630,000.00 N/A N/A ADT $4.32 billion 1.33 $342.62 million ($0.35) -21.74

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than Costar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Costar Technologies and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costar Technologies N/A N/A N/A ADT 3.95% -3.76% -0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Costar Technologies and ADT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ADT 0 1 8 0 2.89

ADT has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.59%. Given ADT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADT is more favorable than Costar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Costar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Costar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ADT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ADT pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Costar Technologies does not pay a dividend. ADT pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ADT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

ADT beats Costar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costar Technologies

Costar Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video recorders, and digital video recorders; monitors, lenses, cables, lighting products, and other video and electronic accessories; and camera mounts and data storage devices. The company provides its solutions for financial institutions, educational facilities, retail stores, manufacturing plants, highways, government buildings, military bases, borders, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sielox, Inc. and changed its name to Costar Technologies, Inc. in October 2011. Costar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Canopy, ADT Always There, Protection One, Creating Customers for Life, and ASG Security names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

