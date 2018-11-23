Countryside Properties (CSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.10 ($0.47) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of CSP opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 228.90 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $4.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.17 ($5.14).
Countryside Properties Company Profile
Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.
