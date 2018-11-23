Cousins Properties (CUZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cousins Properties’ unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets, located in the Sun Belt markets, augurs well for long-term growth. Particularly, robust fundamental of the office real estate market in the Sun Belt region has enabled the company to enjoy strong rent growth. Further, opportunistic developments in the best sub-markets keep us optimistic. Moreover, as the economy revives and job market improves, growth in demand for office space is likely to increase. This will likely result in higher net absorption for the company’s portfolio. However, stiff competition from other market players impacts its ability to attract and retain tenants at higher rents. Rising supply of office space is expected to further impact rent growth. Also, shares of Cousins Properties have underperformed its industry in the past three months.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUZ. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

