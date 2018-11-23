Covestro (1COV) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.89 ($87.08).

ETR 1COV opened at €47.88 ($55.67) on Wednesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a fifty-two week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

