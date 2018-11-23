Covia Holdings Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covia in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Covia’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVIA. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Covia has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVIA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at $1,251,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at $4,621,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at $579,000.

In other news, Director William E. Conway acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Covia Company Profile

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.