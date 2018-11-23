Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,350. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,567,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 514.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 93,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 78,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

