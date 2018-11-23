Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 25,306 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.26% of Cardinal Health worth $42,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 62.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8,733.0% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,025,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,390,000 after buying an additional 57,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $53.11 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

