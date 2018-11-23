Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $58,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $407.62 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.31 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/crawford-investment-counsel-inc-raises-position-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.