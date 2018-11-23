Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 17,924 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,924 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

