Credit Suisse AG Buys 311,198 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,198 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.82% of Rockwell Automation worth $188,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,082,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,100,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.87.

Shares of ROK opened at $169.67 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

