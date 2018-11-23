Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,929,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $148,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,966,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,865 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,849 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,015,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAH opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 3.00. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 549,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,022,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 805,000 shares of company stock worth $8,788,615 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/credit-suisse-ag-trims-holdings-in-platform-specialty-products-corp-pah.html.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.