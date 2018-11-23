Credit Suisse Group Trims Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Target Price to $19.00

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE:AMGP opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream GP has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 485.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 231.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGP. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,331,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,227 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,626,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,947 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,792,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,697,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

