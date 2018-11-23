CreditRiskMonitor.Com (CRMZ) and Moody’s (MCO) Critical Comparison

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) and Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CreditRiskMonitor.Com and Moody’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CreditRiskMonitor.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A Moody’s 0 8 4 0 2.33

Moody’s has a consensus target price of $176.91, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Moody’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moody’s is more favorable than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Dividends

CreditRiskMonitor.Com pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Moody’s pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Moody’s pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moody’s has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.Com and Moody’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CreditRiskMonitor.Com -80.92% -329.26% -81.73% Moody’s 23.85% 412.48% 16.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.Com and Moody’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CreditRiskMonitor.Com $13.39 million 1.68 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Moody’s $4.20 billion 6.87 $1.00 billion $6.07 24.84

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Moody’s shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of CreditRiskMonitor.Com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Moody’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its share price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moody’s has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moody’s beats CreditRiskMonitor.Com on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings. The company also provides Institutional Risk Analytics counterparty quality scores and financial data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council call reports covering banks; and company background information and trade payment reports, as well as public filings, such as suits, liens, judgments, and bankruptcy information on millions of companies in the United States. In addition, it provides alerts on topics, including FRISK score reports, credit limit alerts, financial statement updates, SEC filings, and rating changes, as well as operates as a re-distributor of international credit reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 4,700 non-financial corporate issuers; 4Moody´s Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo S.A. ,100 financial institutions issuers; 18,000 sovereign, sub-sovereign, and supranational public finance issuers; and 1,000 infrastructure and project finance issuers, as well as rated 11,000 structured finance transactions. The Moody's Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and offshore research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody's Corporation in September 2000. Moody's Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

