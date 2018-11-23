Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 4810567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -69.23%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.77 per share, with a total value of C$91,395.00. Also, insider Bradley Harlan Borggard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,665 shares of company stock worth $217,277.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

