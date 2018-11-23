Critical Analysis: Consol Energy (CEIX) & New Wei (WLTGQ)

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) and New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Consol Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of New Wei shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Consol Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of New Wei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consol Energy and New Wei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consol Energy $1.41 billion 0.69 $67.62 million $4.50 7.79 New Wei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Consol Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Wei.

Profitability

This table compares Consol Energy and New Wei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consol Energy 5.61% 34.09% 5.23% New Wei N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Consol Energy and New Wei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consol Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 New Wei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consol Energy currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. Given Consol Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consol Energy is more favorable than New Wei.

Summary

Consol Energy beats New Wei on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled 735.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

New Wei Company Profile

Walter Energy, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry. It also produces thermal coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke and coal bed methane gas and other related products. The company operates through following reportable segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian and U.K. Operations, and Other. The U.S. Operations segment includes hard coking coal and thermal coal mines in both Alabama and West Virginia, a coke plant in Alabama, and coal bed methane extraction operations also located in Alabama. The Alabama operations consist of two underground hard coking coal mines in Southern Appalachia’s Blue Creek coal seam, one underground thermal coal mine, one surface hard coking coal mine and two surface hard coking and thermal coal mines. The West Virginia operations acquired four mines on two properties in West Virginia through the acquisition of Western Coal. The Mines on these properties produce both hard coking and thermal coal. The two properties are the Gauley Eagle and Maple properties and each has an underground mine and surface mine. The Canadian mining operations segment currently operate three surface metallurgical coal mines in Northeast British Columbia’s coalfields. Within British Columbia, the company holds the right to two large multi-deposit coal property groups: the Wolverine group, including the Perry Creek, EB and Hermann deposits; and the Brazion group, including the Brule Mine and the Willow Creek Mine and less explored portions of these properties and adjacent properties. The U.K. mining operation segment consists of an underground and surface mine located in South Wales. Walter Energy was founded by James Willis Walter in 1946 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

