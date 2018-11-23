Critical Analysis: Forward Industries (FORD) vs. Newell Brands (NWL)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19% Newell Brands -46.92% 9.55% 3.81%

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Forward Industries does not pay a dividend. Newell Brands pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Newell Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Newell Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.52 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Newell Brands $14.74 billion 0.69 $2.75 billion $2.75 7.92

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forward Industries and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Newell Brands 0 11 3 0 2.21

Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $25.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Newell Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Forward Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr. Coffee, NUK, Oster, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Sunbeam, Tigex, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. Its Learn segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; and fine writing instruments, labeling solutions, and custom commemorative jewelry and academic regalia primarily under Dymo, Elmer's, Expo, Jostens, Mr. Sketch, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The company's Work segment offers cleaning and refuse products; hygiene systems; material handling solutions; consumer and commercial totes; and commercial food service and premium tableware products primarily under Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, and Waddington brands. Its Play segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities primarily under Berkley, Coleman, Contigo, Ex Officio, Marmot, Rawlings, and Shakespeare brands. The company's Other segment offers plastic products, including closures, contact lens packaging, medical disposables, plastic cutlery and rigid packaging, beauty products, vacuum cleaning systems, and gaming products primarily under Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, Jarden Zinc Products, Goody, Bicycle, and Rainbow brands. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

