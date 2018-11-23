Critical Analysis: PepsiCo (PEP) & Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 7.66% 73.27% 9.97% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -138.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PepsiCo and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 1 12 5 0 2.22 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PepsiCo currently has a consensus target price of $117.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given PepsiCo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PepsiCo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PepsiCo and Pacific Ventures Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $63.53 billion 2.56 $4.86 billion $5.23 22.04 Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Dividends

PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend. PepsiCo pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PepsiCo has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Pacific Ventures Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mist Twst, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, and Tropicana brands; and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. The company's Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Doritos, Emperador, Lay's, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, and Toddy brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack food; cereals and snacks; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brand names. The company's Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipsy, Crunchy, Doritos, Kurkure, and Lay's brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; and ready-to-drink tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

