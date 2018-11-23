Critical Comparison: Flasr (FLSR) and Berry Global Group (BERY)

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flasr and Berry Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Global Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Flasr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flasr and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group 6.30% 34.77% 5.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flasr and Berry Global Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group $7.87 billion 0.85 $496.00 million $3.37 15.06

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Volatility and Risk

Flasr has a beta of -3.51, indicating that its stock price is 451% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Flasr on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flasr Company Profile

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The company also provides components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, medical garment materials, substrates for dryer sheets, household cleaning wipes, filters, protective house wraps, and specialty agriculture and industrial products; components for adult incontinence, surgical drapes, face masks, corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products; and a range of products for baby care, infection prevention, and food and household packaging. In addition, it offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups and lids; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

