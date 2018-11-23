Critical Comparison: Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (SINC) versus GelTech Solutions (GLTC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) and GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and GelTech Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs 0 0 0 0 N/A GelTech Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GelTech Solutions has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and GelTech Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs -165.92% N/A -414.24% GelTech Solutions -277.99% N/A -162.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and GelTech Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs $2.15 million 117.23 -$3.98 million N/A N/A GelTech Solutions $1.15 million 15.33 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has higher revenue and earnings than GelTech Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GelTech Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 78.3% of Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of GelTech Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs beats GelTech Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. is a supplier of technologically plastics and other solutions for the packaging industry and other industries primarily serving end users and distributors in Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Its products have applications in the areas of packaging, agriculture, automotive and transportation, paint and coating, construction, personal care and hygiene, electronics, pharmaceutical, energy and natural resources, plastics and rubber and leather. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

About GelTech Solutions

GelTech Solutions, Inc. manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters. The company also provides FireIce, a line of asset protection products, including welding blankets, which is used during hot work by plumbers and welders. In addition, it offers Soil2O dust control products, including Soil2O dust control that control airborne particulate matter while substantially reducing water usage on traffic areas; Soil2O soil cap, a product that controls dust and erosion of non-traffic and storage areas; and Soil2O Topical and Soil2O Granular used in specialty agriculture, home and commercial landscaping, and golf course maintenance to sustain plant growth while reducing the amount of water needed for irrigation. Further, the company markets Emergency Manhole FireIce Delivery System to deliver FireIce into a manhole in the event of a fire or explosion; FireIce Home Defense Unit, a system for applying FireIce to structures to protect them from wildfires; and FireIce Shield CTP systems to protect communication towers during hot work. It markets its products through municipal and other fire equipment distributors, as well as through online and direct marketing. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

