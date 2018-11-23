Critical Review: Security Devices International (SDEV) versus Maxwell Technologies (MXWL)

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Security Devices International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Security Devices International and Maxwell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxwell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Maxwell Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 112.48%. Given Maxwell Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxwell Technologies is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Security Devices International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security Devices International and Maxwell Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $290,000.00 51.27 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Maxwell Technologies $130.37 million 0.88 -$43.12 million ($0.91) -2.76

Security Devices International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxwell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Security Devices International and Maxwell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -816.72% N/A -163.83% Maxwell Technologies -31.86% -35.32% -18.34%

Summary

Maxwell Technologies beats Security Devices International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets. It also offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, electric voltage transformers, and metering products that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications, including transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. In addition, the company provides dry battery electrodes for use in electric vehicles. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and OEMs for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

