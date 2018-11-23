Critical Review: Sky Resort International (SKYL) vs. KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) and KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sky Resort International and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Resort International N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH $15.02 billion 0.43 $631.17 million $0.66 9.16

KINGFISHER PLC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Resort International.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Resort International and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Resort International N/A N/A -6,018.23% KINGFISHER PLC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sky Resort International and KINGFISHER PLC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of KINGFISHER PLC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KINGFISHER PLC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sky Resort International does not pay a dividend. KINGFISHER PLC/SH pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sky Resort International has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KINGFISHER PLC/SH beats Sky Resort International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands. It also provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. In addition, the company offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

