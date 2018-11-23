Critical Review: United Natural Foods (UNFI) & G Willi-Food International (WILC)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) and G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of United Natural Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and G Willi-Food International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 1.62% 8.93% 5.24% G Willi-Food International 9.45% 7.32% 6.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods and G Willi-Food International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 4 11 3 0 1.94 G Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Natural Foods currently has a consensus target price of $34.05, suggesting a potential upside of 52.27%. Given United Natural Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Natural Foods is more favorable than G Willi-Food International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and G Willi-Food International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $10.23 billion 0.11 $165.67 million $3.11 7.19 G Willi-Food International $89.99 million 1.03 $7.21 million N/A N/A

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than G Willi-Food International.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats G Willi-Food International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes an array of specialty protein, cheese, deli, food service, and bakery goods; and organic and conventional produce and non-produce perishable items, and natural and organic specialty and gourmet ethnic products, as well as vitamins and minerals. The Retail division operates one retail stores in Rhode Island. The Manufacturing and Branded Products division is involved in importing, roasting, packaging, and distributing nuts, dried fruits, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections. This segment also provides Blue Marble Brands products on wholesale basis through third-party distributors in organic, natural, and specialty food brands, as well as directly to retailers; and Field Day brand products primarily to customers through its independent channel. The company serves independently retailers, supernatural chains, conventional supermarkets, and mass market chains, as well as foodservice, e-commerce, and international customers outside Canada. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. markets its products under the Willi-Food, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, Say cheese, and Emma brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

