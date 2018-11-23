Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,799 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,218,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 620,051 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 140,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,799 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-acquires-31799-shares-of-credit-suisse-group-ag-cs.html.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.