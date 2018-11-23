Cryptopay Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00127545 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00190914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.08813580 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,329,228 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

