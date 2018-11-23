Cube Reaches Market Cap of $8.21 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Cube has a market cap of $8.21 million and $469,309.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cube has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, CPDAX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00127456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00190928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.08732132 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009239 BTC.

About Cube

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

