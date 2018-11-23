Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Insider Sells $140,657.92 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $140,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,270,000 after purchasing an additional 334,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 964.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,089,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,411,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,678,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

