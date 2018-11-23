Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.55 Million

Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post $81.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $85.15 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $88.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.99 million to $321.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $332.04 million, with estimates ranging from $317.14 million to $347.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 price target on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,936,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 708,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 598,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.