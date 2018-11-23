CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of CBAY opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 908,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.