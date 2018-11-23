Daktronics (DAKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAKT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAKT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Singular Research lowered their target price on shares of Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Daktronics (DAKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/daktronics-dakt-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.