Darden Restaurants (DRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry over the past year. Given management’s progress on improving core operating fundamentals, along with the recent Cheddar's acquisition, the stock is anticipated to keep performing well in the quarters ahead. Various sales initiatives and technology-driven moves are expected to boost the top line in the months ahead. Also, the company is focusing on an aggressive cost management plan, under which it trying to significantly cut operating costs. Moreover, current-year earnings estimates have remained stable while estimates for next-year have increased by 0.5% over the past two months. However, fierce competition and softer-than-expected consumer demand can keep comps under pressure while rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model may dampen profits.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Darden Restaurants to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $111.21 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $79.18 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 537.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.