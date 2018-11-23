Dashcoin Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (DSH)

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Dashcoin has a total market cap of $273,213.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Dashcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dashcoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00027717 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dashcoin Coin Profile

Dashcoin (DSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dashcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dashcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dashcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.