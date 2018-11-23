David A. Beaver Sells 500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) VP David A. Beaver sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $24,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,369.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 587,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

