David Gerbitz Sells 9,454 Shares of Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) COO David Gerbitz sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $84,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE P traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 47,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,331. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Pandora Media Inc has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 330.21%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,080,889 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $171,949,000 after purchasing an additional 461,308 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 12,937,073 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $101,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,839,118 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $112,590,000 after purchasing an additional 145,119 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,100,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,123,275 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,275 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “David Gerbitz Sells 9,454 Shares of Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/david-gerbitz-sells-9454-shares-of-pandora-media-inc-p-stock.html.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.